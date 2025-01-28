Meghalaya HC directs board formation for woman challenging IVF law

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed a Guwahati hospital to promptly form a medical board to evaluate a woman challenging India’s assisted reproductive technology law’s age restrictions.

Silbania Lyngdoh, the petitioner, has questioned the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which bars women above 50 from undergoing fertility treatments. Lyngdoh, slightly over the age limit, seeks the procedure despite the legal constraint.

The court criticized the Institute of Human Reproduction, Guwahati, for delays in constituting the medical board, citing a lack of official documentation as their reason for non-compliance with the court’s December 12, 2024, order.

“We do not appreciate this delay by the hospital,” stated Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh. The bench added that the hospital could have verified the court’s order online if they had intended to comply.

Clarifying procedural aspects, the court noted that necessary documents are served by the concerned party and not directly sent by the court.

The Union and State representatives have requested two weeks to provide further instructions, with the next hearing scheduled for February 10, 2025.

This case could have significant implications for India’s fertility treatment laws, especially regarding age-based restrictions under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act.