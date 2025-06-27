Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to take decisive and comprehensive steps to enforce the ban on single-use plastic items thinner than 120 microns.

This directive came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed earlier.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, emphasized the need for strict implementation of the Court’s previous orders issued on August 16, 2024, and reinforced through subsequent rulings, including the latest on May 14, 2025.

The judges also stressed the importance of aligning these efforts with the government’s existing administrative measures.

While reviewing a report submitted by the state authorities, the bench noted that enforcement efforts have largely focused on the East Khasi Hills district, leaving other districts behind in compliance.

In its May 14 order, the Court had already instructed district officials to conduct awareness drives, inform the public about the health risks of plastic usage, and take firm action against the production, sale, and use of prohibited plastic items.