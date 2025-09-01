Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has ordered that it continue its earlier directive that allows applicants to use alternative identification documents while waiting for their Aadhaar cards.

On Saturday, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh clarified that this protection applies to individuals who have already applied for Aadhaar but have not yet received their cards.

“Our interim order dated 21st July, 2025, which allows authorities to accept alternative identification documents until Aadhaar cards are issued, will remain effective for all applicants whose Aadhaar applications are still pending,” the bench stated in its order.

The court issued this direction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Greneth M. Sangma. Notably, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) submitted an affidavit opposing the petition even before the court asked for its response.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for September 17.

