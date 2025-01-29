Meghalaya HC issues contempt notice for demolition of heritage building in Shillong

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has issued contempt notices to five members of the Don Bosco Technical School management in Shillong for demolishing a colonial-era building despite an ongoing court inquiry into its heritage status.

The court condemned the demolition of St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School as a “daring challenge” to its authority.

The controversy began after a PIL sought to protect the Assam-type structure for its cultural and historical significance. In December 2024, the court ordered a heritage assessment, which found the site culturally significant due to its location near Don Bosco Square.

However, before the court could act on these findings, the school management razed the building.

The court has now summoned five officials to appear on February 24, 2025, and ordered a halt to any further construction or alterations, directing police to ensure compliance.