Shillong: The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) has been tasked with conducting an aerial survey to identify and curb illegal coal mining, sale, and transportation in the state.

The move comes after the High Court division bench of Justice Hamarsan Sing Thangkhiew and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh took note of the progress made in the matter.

The court was informed that the MBDA has engaged Garuda UAV Soft Solutions to conduct the survey, which will cover an area of 769.7 square kilometres.

The financial approval for the project is Rs 7.26 crore, and the initial survey is expected to be completed by the end of January 2025.

The court also noted that progress has been made in closing abandoned coal mines, with the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) assigned to undertake the task.

The institute has identified areas in Sutnga, East Jaintia Hills district, and Agremgittim, South Garo Hills district, as pilot projects.

The High Court has directed the state government to take up the matter on a priority basis, especially during the winter season, when illegal mining activities may increase.

In related developments, the court has also taken note of complaints regarding illegal transportation of coal and non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The court further directed the state government to submit reports on these complaints and to ensure that seized coal is put up for auction immediately.