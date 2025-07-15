Guwahati: Special Officer and senior advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty on Monday confirmed that the Meghalaya High Court has ordered authorities to finalise the list of eligible vendors for Certificates of Vending (CVs) before conducting any eviction drive at Khyndai Lad.

Chakrawarty said he had formally written to Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, warning against any premature eviction of hawkers in the area. He emphasized that carrying out such an action would violate the court’s directive.

Chakrawarty told The Shillong Times that he had informed the Deputy Commissioner about the need to fully comply with the High Court’s order. He emphasized that finalising the list of eligible vendors is the immediate priority and that officials must complete the process without delay.

He also said he must submit a progress report to the High Court before the next hearing on August 5, outlining the steps taken to implement the court’s order. “We cannot sit idle. The court expects visible compliance,” he added.

Chakrawarty stressed the importance of involving all stakeholders in finalising the vendor list. “I had called for a meeting, which is now scheduled for July 16. We will use that platform to chart the way forward. Collective cooperation is vital, and the court expects it,” he said.

He stated that officials can take action against unauthorized vendors only after they finalize the list. Those who receive Certificates of Vending may operate in the area, but only under specific conditions and within the time slots the court has prescribed.

The High Court had earlier directed that the Special Officer, working with the general secretary of the Hawkers’ Association, along with local administration and police authorities, must prepare a list of about 349 authorised vendors.

Officials will allow these vendors to operate only between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, and again from 7.30 pm to 9 pm, while ensuring that they do not obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

The court also ruled that authorities must treat any vendor not included in the official list as unlicensed and prevent them from operating in the designated areas.

It further instructed Chakrawarty to use his experience, maturity, and discretion to implement the court’s orders without triggering law and order issues. The Special Officer must submit a comprehensive compliance report, including updates from police and local authorities, by the returnable date of August 5, 2025.