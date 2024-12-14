Meghalaya HC orders inspection of school building over heritage tag

Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the inspection of the St Anthony’s Lower Primary School building in Shillong to determine its possible heritage status.

The HC ordered the Meghalaya Heritage Authority to nominate a senior official to inspect the building, a colonial structure of significant architectural and historical value.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court’s directive came in response to a public interest litigation filed by an artist, Raphael Warjri, who expressed concerns over the proposed demolition of the building.

Also Read: Assam: NF Railway, IIT Guwahati discuss bridge safety tech

The Division Bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice B Bhattacharjee, ordered the authority to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a prima facie report.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court also directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition along with a notice to the school authorities.

Also Read: Assam: Six arrested for gangrape in Guwahati

The Meghalaya Heritage Authority was also empowered to invite views from the public on whether or not a building or site should be given the heritage tag.

Based on the views and reports, the authority will then decide the matter based on the objections and suggestions received.