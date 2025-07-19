Guwahati: Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the late Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Meghalaya, has called for a CBI probe into his brother’s murder.

Vipin alleges that a recently leaked phone conversation casts doubt on the role of Sonam Raghuvanshi’s (Raja’s wife) entire family in the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others during the couple’s honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya, in May. The Meghalaya Police had previously stated that Sonam was the primary accused.

Vipin Raghuvanshi expressed dissatisfaction with the Meghalaya Police’s investigation, especially after multiple co-accused secured bail.

“There must be lapses in the police investigation, which is why they were granted bail so quickly,” Vipin told reporters on Friday, urging that the case be handed over to the CBI.

His demand is largely based on a purported leaked audio recording. Vipin claims the recording suggests a wider conspiracy and that Sonam, currently in judicial custody, has been in contact with her family.

“The family claimed they had no communication with Sonam, but that turned out to be false. Sonam has spoken four or five times,” Vipin alleged.

“I believe Sonam and Govind [Sonam’s brother] have been talking for the past four weeks. The entire family is in on it. They’ve hired a lawyer and are actively trying for bail. First Sonam betrayed Raja, and now her brother is betraying all of us.”

The authenticity of this call recording has not been independently verified. Vipin further claimed that a journalist recorded a Shillong police officer confirming Sonam’s communication with her family while in jail.

Despite Sonam being a prime accused, her brother Govind Raghuvanshi was seen with Raja’s family on several occasions, including during Raja’s last rites. Interestingly, Govind has also publicly demanded capital punishment for his sister if she is found guilty.

Co-Accused Granted Bail Amidst Allegations

Recently, the Court of First Class Judicial Magistrate DKK Mihsill in Meghalaya granted bail to Silome James, one of the accused in the case. James’s lawyer, Advocate Devesh Sharma, stated, “The part of our argument was that we have no link in this case.” James was arrested after a gold chain belonging to Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered from his residence in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Along with James, Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwa were also arrested and subsequently granted bail on July 13. They face charges of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at an Indore flat where Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha reportedly stayed after Raja’s murder.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror

Raja Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11 and departed for their honeymoon in Guwahati and Shillong on May 20. The couple was reported missing on May 23. Raja’s body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

Days later, Sonam surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She, along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three others—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi—have been accused of conspiring and executing the murder. All five are currently in judicial custody.