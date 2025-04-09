Guwahati: A Hungarian tourist, Puskas Zsolt, has reportedly been missing since March 29 in the Sohra area of Meghalaya.

The Hungarian Embassy reported his disappearance to the local police of Meghalaya on April 2, a report revealed on Tuesday.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, Zsolt arrived at a hotel in Laitumkhrah around 3.45 am on March 29.

He left the hotel around 9 am, hired a local taxi, and dropped off at Mawsahew near Sohra at noon.

From there, Zsolt set out on foot to Mawkawir, intending to trek to Nongriat with only a backpack.

Since then, there has been no communication with Zsolt. In response, local authorities have launched an extensive search and rescue operation, involving police, Home Guards, local volunteers, and deployed drones to aid the search.

Syiem further confirmed that some children reported seeing Zsolt near Mawkawir and at Ramdait. Authorities have conducted searches in the Mawkawir cave and along trekking paths leading to Nongriat, but they have not found any trace of him yet.