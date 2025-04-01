Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, Meghalaya has expanded its global academic presence by signing five new international Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent institutions across Europe, Africa, and North America.

These partnerships include the POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Italy, IE Business School in Spain, Westsächsische Hochschule Zwickau – University of Applied Sciences in Germany, University of Johannesburg in South Africa, and Laurentian Kiti Roy University in Canada (the most recent signing).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These agreements pave the way for various collaborative initiatives, such as student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, and the development of dual-degree and immersion programs.

IIM Shillong continues to strengthen its reputation as a hub for academic excellence, offering students and scholars global learning opportunities and an international perspective.

The new MoUs are part of the institute’s ongoing effort to establish a robust global academic network.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Through these partnerships, IIM Shillong ensures that both students and faculty can benefit from world-class research, cross-cultural exchanges, and a diverse learning environment.

In line with its commitment to academic innovation, IIM Shillong has consistently expanded its international partnerships.

Last December, the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis at IIM Shillong launched a five-day Management Development Program (MDP) targeting mid-level government officials from Arunachal Pradesh.