Meghalaya introduces game-based learning for children

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched the Model Creative Learning Centre (MCLC) at Dobakkol in Tura, marking the introduction of game-based learning for children in the state.

This approach aims to develop essential skills in children, including perceptual, motor, cognitive, and self-regulation abilities.

The MCLC is part of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) mission, which prioritizes learning outcomes for children from birth to age 8.

The state government allocated Rs 50 lakh for the project under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF).

The ECD mission draws inspiration from European and UK models, with a customized framework for Meghalaya.

The government further planned to upgrade existing anganwadis into smart anganwadis, providing a stimulating environment for children to learn through play.

A similar learning centre was successfully set up in Dura Asim village, South Garo Hills, two years ago.

The centre has created a safe and interactive space for children to explore and learn.