Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Research Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Associate Research Professor (Law)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum 60% in all academic examinations/degrees. PhD (Law) from a reputed national or international institution (foreign PhD must be from a university ranked in top 500 by QS/THE/ARWU).

Specialisations Requirement :

1. Criminology, Victimology, Human Rights, Criminal Justice Administration, Gender Justice,

Sociology of Law, Legal Research, and Interdisciplinary Approaches to Law and Society.

2. Corporate Governance, Business Ethics, CSR, Social & Legal Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management, Leadership, Human Resource Management, Performance & Change Management, Legal Research, Corporate Laws (including Company Law, Securities Law, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code), Competition Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, International Trade Laws, and Comparative Public Law.

Experience : Minimum 6 years of teaching/research experience also post-PhD in a reputed institution.

Name of post : Associate Research Professor (Management)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum 60% in all academic examinations/degrees. PhD (Management/ Business Administration/ HRM/ Ops Management etc.) from a reputed national or international institution (foreign PhD must be from a university ranked in top 500 by OS/THE/ARWU).

Specialisations Requirement : Corporate Governance, Organisational Behaviour, HR Analytics, Human Resource Management, Leadership, Change Management, Industrial Relations, CSR, Social and Legal Entrepreneurship, Business Ethics, Supply Chain and Operations Management (including Strategy, Process Design, Quality Control, Logistics, Inventory and Capacity Planning, Lean & Agile Systems, Service and Sustainable Operations, Technology and Analytics), Project and

Strategic Management.

Experience : Minimum 6 years of teaching/research experience also post-PhD in a reputed institution.

Name of post : Associate Research Professor (Data Science)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum 60% in all academic examinations/degrees. PhD (Computer Science / Computer Engineering/Data Science / Artificial intelligence / Machine Learning/ Applied Mathematics / Statistics / Computational Sciences, etc.) from a reputed national or international institution (foreign PhD must be from a university with ranking in top 500 by QS/THE/ARWU).

Specialisations Requirement : Recommender Systems, Natural Language Processing, Legal Text Mining, Cyber and Data Security, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Legal-Tech, Big Data, Machine Learning and AI, Deep Learning, LLMs, and Applied Mathematics and Statistics for Data Science.

Experience : Minimum 6 years of teaching/research experience also post-PhD in a reputed institution.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://rec.nlumeg.ac.in

Last date to apply is 2 July 2025 up to 11 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here