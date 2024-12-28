Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in CAU Tura Meghalaya.

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of One Young Professional-I on contractual basis initially for One year (may be extended up to 2 years depeding upon the availabilty of funds) under the NASF project titled “Potential of Crop Residue in NEH Region- A Circular Economy Perspective for Sustainable Livelihood.” The Central Agricultural University (CAU) came into being under Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on 26th January, 1993 by the Central Agricultural University Act, 1992 (No.40 of 1992) of parliament with its headquarters at Imphal, Manipur. It is a fully residential university covering all the North-East Hill states under its jurisdiction except Assam. Like other Agricultural Universities of India, the CAU also has integrated programmes of teaching, research and extension education. Keeping the mandate in view, the mission of the University is to be a Centre of Excellence in in Teaching, Research and Extension Education in the fields of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 30000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. in Community Science/ Home Science (in any Branch), Agricultural Economics / MBA/Agricultural Extension. NET: UGC/ICAR

Desirable Qualification :

Knowledge on Fiber extraction, processing and product development, Survey schedule preparation,

Data collection and analysis, and Report writing. Skill to use MS Office. Candidate must know Garo Language

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th January 2025 at 11 AM

The venue is in College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya.

How to apply :

The candidates should bring ORIGINAL filled in application and bio-data in plain paper along with 2 passport size photographs, original certificates regarding qualifications, experience, attested photo copies of the certificates and NOC from the last employer (if already employed) at the time of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here