Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Umiam Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region (ICAR RCNEH) Umiam Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) under NICRA funded project in the Division of Animal and Fisheries Sciences (DAFS). ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute is striving hard through activities in its various divisions to maximize the needed output and it aims at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration. The North East India is blessed with natural resources, and being the premier research institute in the region its aims for the ultimate development of the region in all the sectors. Agricultural scenario in India went through a drastic change and farmers are to cope with the socio economic changes. With the changing time the institute also made changes to provide the best to the farming community and with the hope to provide best service in the near future to the people of the region.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master Degree in Veterinary Science (MVSc)/ Agriculture MSc (Ag)

Desirable Qualification : Master Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry with NET

and publication with NAAS rated journal

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- per month + HRA

Age : Between 21 to 45 years with relaxation as per government rules altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in the enclosed proforma altogether.

Applicants must also send along a scanned copy of the original documents in a single PDF

They may send it to this email address [email protected] on or before 23rd December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here