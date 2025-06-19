Meghalaya Jobs MBDA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associates and Research Fellows under Meghalaya Spring Rejuvenation and Sustainable Agroforestry (MegSURE) in 2025.

Name of post : Research Associate-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D. in Science or Engineering subjects or Master Degree in Engineering and Technology or equivalent with specialization (Environmental Science/ Environmental Management/ Civil Engineering/ Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ Water Resource Management/Agricultural Engineering/ Hydrology/ Forestry/Earth Sciences/ Geology/ Geoinformatics/ Disaster Management/ Remote Sensing & GIS) from a recognized university.

Desired Experience : 3 years of research, teaching, or design and development experience, along with at least one publication in a Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal, is acceptable. Candidate

with higher/ additional qualification, research experience and published paper would be preferred. Knowledge of Data Analysis Tools. Having knowledge of RS & GIS

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in Science or Technology with specialization in Atmospheric Science/

Meteorology/ Hydrology/ RS-GIS/ Forestry/ Environmental Science / Environmental Management/ Water Resource/Management/Hydrology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Civil Engineering /Earth Sciences/ Geology/ Geoinformatics/ Disaster Management from a recognized university.

Desired Experience : 2 Years of experience in Research and development. Knowledge of Data Analysis Tools. Having knowledge in RS & GIS.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in Science or Technology with specialization in Atmospheric Science/

Meteorology/ Hydrology/ RS-GIS/ Forestry/ Environmental Science / Environmental Management/ Water Resource Management/Earth Sciences/ Geology/ Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering

Remote Sensing and GIS/Disaster Management/Geoinformatics from a recognized university. Preferably with NET/ GATE

Desired Experience : Knowledge of RS /GIS. Data Collection/ Analysis and manuscript development. Project Report Writing and Experience in Field Visits.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master Degree in Science or Technology with specialization in Atmospheric Science/

Meteorology/ Hydrology/ RS-GIS/ Forestry/ Environmental Science / Environmental Management/ Water Resource Management/Earth Sciences/ Geology/Disaster Management/ Civil Engineering /Geoinformatics from a recognized university.

Desired Experience : Knowledge of RS /GIS. Data Collection/ Analysis and manuscript development. Project Report Writing and Experience in Field Visits.

How to apply :

Candidates have to fill the ‘Application Form’ from the following link: https://forms.gle/dYKFvZgMdpkZpjrN8

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here