Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of HR professionals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : HR Manager (Performance Management & Analytics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate in Human Resource Management, Personnel Management or Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations with Certificate in Performance Management System (PMS) & HR Data Analytics would be given preference.

Desired Experience:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

5+ years of experience in human resources, with a focus on performance management, talent management, or workforce analytics. Proven experience in managing performance management systems, including goal setting, performance reviews, and development planning. Experience with HR data analysis and working with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau). Familiarity with HRIS Software and performance management tools.

Name of post : Assistant Manager HR (Recruitment)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification:

Post Graduate in Human Resource Management, Personnel Management or Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations.

Desired Experience:

3+ years of experience in human resources functions, with a focus on recruitment & selection or talent acquisition management. Proven experience in managing end-to-end recruitment cycle. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in the field of development sector or government agencies projects.

Also Read : 10 mesmerizing places to visit during Christmas in India

Name of post : Program Associate (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate in Human Resource Management, Personnel Management or Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations or other related disciplines.

Desired Experience & Skills:

Minimum of one year of experience in HR functions with a strong foundation in HR practices and principles. Deep knowledge of HR practices, talent management or recruitment & selection management, performance management frameworks and employee development. Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Good communication & interpersonal skills. Strong attention to detail while managing and handling HR data.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tinyurl.com/hrmbdapositions

Last date for receipt of applications is 8th December, 2024 (up to 11:00PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here