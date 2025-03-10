Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya.

Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of UAV/Drone Operator on contractual basis for “Explore Meghalaya 360°.”

Name of post : UAV/Drone Operator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma/Graduate

Experience :

Proven experience in operating drones with a strong understanding of drone technology and operations. A valid drone pilot license is highly preferred. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to work independently and manage time effectively. Knowledge of aviation regulations and safety guidelines. Experience in tourism or hospitality. Familiarity with the Umiam Lake region and its attractions. Good written and verbal communication and Creative skills Should be willing to work on holidays and weekends. The work will entail frequent travelling to the project locations across the state.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 22100/-

Age Limit: Up to 35 years

Selection Process: There will be personal interview for the position and the candidates will also have to attend a skill evaluation test. These will be notified to them basis selection

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by Direct Submission to O/o Meghalayan Age Limited, Shalom Building, 1st Floor, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong – 793001, Meghalaya, India “Or” Via-email to [email protected]

Candidates are advised to clearly mention the name of the position being applied in the cover of envelope and in the subject line of e-mail as “Application for the position of ______”.

Applicants must enclose along with the Application Form, recent passport size photograph, and self-attested copies of the following documents-

Filled Application form Updated Resume Educational qualifications certificates Proof of Experience or Experience Certificates Latest salary slips or proof of salary from the current or previous organizations Additional or technical qualifications certificates (if any) Identity Proof (PAN Card or Aadhar Card)

Last Date for submission of application is 21st March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here