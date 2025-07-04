Guwahati: Indus Towers, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, distributed 1,030 dry ration kits to families in severely impacted areas, including Cachar in Assam, Imphal in Manipur, and remote regions of Tripura.

This effort took place amid the devastating floods in Northeast India, showcasing the company’s active support through its flagship CSR initiative, Pragati.

Partnering with the Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID), Indus Towers deployed its employees on the ground to help distribute the kits and provide assistance to affected families, reinforcing the company’s commitment to compassion and community resilience.

Rajender Singh Gurung, Circle CEO of Indus Towers Limited, stated, “We at Indus Towers are deeply committed to supporting families affected by the floods with timely and meaningful assistance.”

He noted that the company’s employees volunteered actively to address urgent food needs and support families on their path to recovery.

Meraj Ahmed, Co-Founder of NEAID, highlighted the crisis’s impact: “Thousands of families have been left struggling after the devastating floods, with limited access to basic necessities. With Indus Towers’ support, we remain dedicated to helping the most vulnerable by ensuring timely relief and fostering both immediate recovery and long-term resilience.”

This collaboration underscores Indus Towers’ dedication to disaster response and sustainable development in India’s most vulnerable regions. Through Pragati and other CSR initiatives, the company continues to empower communities to rebuild and thrive despite adversity.