Meghalaya Jobs MEGNOLIA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MEGNOLIA Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Natural and Organic Farming Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant in 2025. The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. It is headed altogether by the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA has identified that natural resources and also river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. It is no secret that the poorer sections of the rural community have hardly had a stake altogether in the village economy. They have often been left out of the loop of development and this has also pushed them to the brink of impoverishment. For mere survival, they have had to exploit the environment around them to eke out a bare subsistence. They have barely been able to voice the grievances that they have to live with each day. MBDA seeks out to redress these problems and also lend a voice to those that have not been heard. Not only is the MBDA concerned with poverty alleviation but in order to achieve this it must make sure that it done without degradation to the environment. A livelihood thus comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), and activities required for a means of living. A livelihood is sustainable when it can cope with and recover from stresses and shocks and maintain or enhance its capabilities and assets both now and in the future, while not undermining the natural resource base

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Inductively Coupled Plasma)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or also Post Graduate Degree in Instrumentation.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience/ Skill in operation of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)/ Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)/ Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LCMS)/

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GCMS) equipment.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 26000/- plus other allowances

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Soil Testing)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Agriculture or Horticulture.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of Skill/Experience in conducting the Soil Analysis work in the Laboratory and Soil testing

Monthly Salary : Rs. 26000/- plus other allowances

How to apply :

For applying the above positions, candidates have to fill the ‘Online Application Form’.

Online Application Form Link: https://forms.gle/FPi5dVqrnS3b3gir6

All applications should be submitted through online mode only. No other mode of applications will be entertained

Last date for receipt of applications is 28th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here