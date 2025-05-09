Applications are invited for recruitment of 103 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 103 vacant posts or jobs under different departments of Government of Meghalaya in 2025.

Name of post : Scientific Officer for (Chemistry Division) under the Directorate of Forensic Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Chemistry/ M.Sc in Forensic Science with honours in Chemistry at the Degree level/ Forensic Science at the Degree level.

Age limit: 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer- Group — B in the Office of the Chief Engineer Water Resources Department

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification: B.E/B. Tech (Civil), B.Sc Engg (Civil), B.Sc (Agri Engg with relevant subjects), B.Tech (Agri Engg with relevant subjects), B.Tech (Water Resources Engg).

Age limit: 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant under the Meghalaya (C) Secretariat

No. of posts : 92

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any stream from any recognized University in India.

Age limit: 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 8 of Revised Pay Structure

Name of post : Draftsman Grade-II Group — C in the Office of the Chief Engineer Water Resources Department

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification: ITI Certificate in Civil Draftsmanship from Government recognized Institutions.

Age limit: 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 7 of Revised Pay Structure

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through Online mode only by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing on the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 9th June 2025.

Application Fees :

For Scientific Officer & Assistant Engineer posts , application fees is Rs. 460/-

For Lower Division Assistant & Draftsman posts, application fees are Rs. 350/- and Rs. 320/- respectively

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs). Application Fee is exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No.PER (AR).150/88/Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here