Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts or jobs of Food Safety Officer under the Commissionerate of Food Safety in 2025.

Name of post : Food Safety Officer under the Commissionerate of Food Safety

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s Degree or Doctorate degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Bio Technology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Science or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Chemistry or Medicine from recognized university.

2. Any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Food Authority with prior approval of the Central Government.

3. A Bachelor’s or Master’s or Doctorate degree from recognized University or Institution in the following Disciplines of Food Technology or Agricultural Sciences

Food Technology:

Food Engineering

Food Engineering & Technology

Food Processing & Preservation

Food Processing Technology

Food Technology and Management.

Food Biotechnology

Food Plant Operation Management

Food Process Engineering and Management

Food Processing

Food Safety and Quality Management

Process and Food Engineering

Agricultural Science:

Agriculture

Agriculture Engineering.

Biotechnology

Dairy Technology

Fisheries

Food Technology

Food Nutrition and Dietetic

Horticulture

Age limit: 18 years to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST. No age bar in respect of regular Government employee who entered Government service within the prescribed age limit. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level-12 of Revised Pay Structure

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 9th May 2025.

Application Fee

Rs. 350/-. Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of payment only:-

e-Challan (Cash Payment)

Debit cum ATM Cards/ Credit Cards/ Net Banking.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here