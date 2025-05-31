Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Sub-Divisional Officers and Assistant Engineers under different departments of Govt of Meghalaya in 2025.

Name of post : Sub-Divisional Officer/Assistant Engineer (Civil) Under P.H.E Department

No of posts: 10

Essential Qualification: B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized University/ Institution or its equivalent.

Age limit: 21 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer- (Civil) Gazzetted Group- A under Public Works (R&B) Department

No of posts: 17

Essential Qualification: B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized University/ Institution or its equivalent.

Age limit: 21 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure.

Name of post : Sub-Divisional Officer/Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Under P.H.E Department

No of posts: 6

Essential Qualification: B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from recognized University/ Institution

Age limit: 21 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure.

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through Online mode only by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing on the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 1st July 2025.

Application Fees :

Rs. 420/-.

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs). Application Fee is exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here