Applications are invited for recruitment of 93 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of professionals under various departments of Government of Meghalaya in 2025.

Name of post : Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer under the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department

No of posts: 51

Age limit: 18 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification :

(a) B.V.Sc & A.H Degree in Veterinary Science from any recognized University.

(b) He/ She must possessed recognized Veterinary qualification included in the first or second Schedule to the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 and registered with the State Veterinary Council/ Veterinary Council of India as laid down in Schedule II (a).

Name of post : Computer Programmer in Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development Department

No of posts: 1

Age limit: 18 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification:

(a) B.E/B Tech in Computer Science/Electronics & Communication

OR

(b) Masters Degree in Computer Engineering/ IT/ Computer Applications

Name of post : Junior Co-operative Officer under the Cooperation Department

No of posts: 37

Age limit: 18 to 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 11 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

Name of post : Junior Karate Coach under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs

No of posts: 2

Age limit: 18 to 40 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 11 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification:

1. 10+2 in any stream.

2. Candidates awarded 3rd Dan Black Belt holders and above organized by the Karate Association of India will be treated at par with the diploma in Sports Coaching in the concern discipline.

Name of post : Junior Badminton Coach under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs

No of posts: 1

Age limit: 18 to 40 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 11 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: 10+2 in any stream with Diploma in Sport Coaching from NSNIS Patiala or its subsidiary Regional Institute/LNIPE/any other Govt. recognized Institute in the concerned discipline.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III in the Directorate of Tourism

No of posts: 1

Age limit: 18 to 40 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Salary: Pay Level 8 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University with minimum speed of 80 words per minute (W.P.M) in Short hand.

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through Online mode only by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing on the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 27th June 2025.

Application Fees :

For post at Sl no.1 & 2: Rs. 460/-

For post at Sl no.3,4,5: Rs. 350/-

For post at Sl no.6: Rs. 320/-

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs).Application Fee is exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No.PER (AR).150/88/Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here