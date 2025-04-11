Meghalaya Jobs NECTAR Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and non-technical jobs in NECTAR Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical and Non-Technical Staff on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Master’s degree in agriculture/ or allied from any Govt. recognized university/ institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 3 years of management experience in food processing/ agriculture sector. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA in Agribusiness Management or its equivalent.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/-

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Food Technologist

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Master’s degree in food engineering/ food technology/ food science or allied from any Govt. recognized university/institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 2 years of working experience in food processing.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 25,000/-

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Bachelor’s degree in entomology/ pollinator science/ food processing/ agriculture/ horticulture or allied from any Govt. recognized university/institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 1 year of experience in related sector. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in beekeeping/ apiculture.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/-

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Marketing Assistance

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: MBA in Agribusiness Management or its equivalent/ master’s degree in agriculture/ or allied from any Govt. recognized university/institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 1 year of marketing experience. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA in Agribusiness Management or its equivalent / experience in marketing of food products.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 15,000/-

Upper age limit: 30 years

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Bachelor’s degree in food processing/ agriculture or allied from any Govt. recognized university/institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 1 year of working experience in lab management/ testing and analysis of food products.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 16,500/-

Upper age limit: 30 years

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in Geoinformatics/GIS and Remote Sensing/ Geography/ Geology and allied subjects with working knowledge /experience on water quality and Plant science

Or

Master’s degree in environmental science/chemistry/biotechnology/ Biological Science / Science

with Certificate course or working knowledge in RS and GIS or equivalent discipline.

Desirable: He/she should have at least six months’ experience or academic knowledge on handling water quality analysis and plant material analysis activities with involvement in any relevant research or commercial project. Students who are pursuing a PhD or intend to pursue PhD in a similar field may also apply with NOC from head of the institution.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 25,000/-

Upper age limit: 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nectar.org.in/career/

Last date of submission of application is 25-04-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here