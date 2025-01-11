Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various departments. The objectives of the University shall be to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit, to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-Eastern region, and, in particular, their intellectual, academic and cultural advancement. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The jurisdiction of the University extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. With the establishment of the Nagaland University on 6th September 1994, the jurisdiction of NEHU ceased over Nagaland. Likewise with the establishment of the Mizoram University the jurisdiction of NEHU over Mizoram also ceased from June, 2001. Arunachal Pradesh has its own university.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Khasi (Language) : 1

Fine Arts : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Zoology : 1

Botany : 1

Computer Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Masters in relevant subjects along with BEd / MEd and NET / PhD

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nehut.samarth.edu.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 25th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here