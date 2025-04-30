Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (01 no) and Project Assistant (PA) (01 no) in the project entitled “Monitoring and Source Tracking of Microplastics by Lichens in Khasi Hills of Meghalaya” under the medium grant (MG) of NMSH-NIHE, MoEF&CC. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement”.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Masters in Environmental Science/Botany+ NET qualified

Desirable qualification : Work experience about knowledge of lichens, microplastics, including sample collection from field and laboratory work

Fellowship : Rs. 37000/- + 18% HRA per month for 2 Year and SRF @ 42000/- + 18% HRA for the third year

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Masters in Environmental Science/Botany

Fellowship : Rs. 15000/- per month fixed, for 3 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates should email their CV/Biodata mentioning the post applied along with educational certificate/mark sheet and evidence of any other academic credential to e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Last date of application : 20 May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here