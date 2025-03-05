Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Tura Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Personnel in the “Commercial Food Testing Laboratory.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)/ Project Scientist (PS)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : Ph.D in Food Technology/Food Engineering and Technology/ Chemical Engineering/Chemistry/Instrumentation Engineering/and its relevant disciplines.

Desirable qualification : Minimum one year experience in Food Testing Laboratory District/ Regional/State/National/International level as analyst, chemist, instrumentation engineer or experience on handling the food analysis equipment(s).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emoluments : Rs.56,000 + 9%HRA=Rs.61,040/- month for first two year and third year onwards the salary Rs.58,800 + 9%, HRA=Rs. 64,092/- month as per the Government of India rules (Ministry

of Food Processing Industries, New Delhi)

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 3

Essential qualification : M.Tech/MSc in in Food Technology/Food Engineering and Technology/ Chemical Engineering/Chemistry/Instrumentation Engineering/and its relevant disciplines.

Desirable Qualification : Minimum one year experience in Food Testing Laboratory District/ Regional/ State/National/International level as analyst, chemist, instrumentation engineer or experience on handling the food analysis equipment(s).

Emoluments : Rs.31,000 + 9% HRA=Rs.33,790/- month for first two year and third year onwards the salary Rs.35,000 + 9% HRA=Rs. 38,150/- month as per the Government of India rules (Ministry of Food Processing Industries, New Delhi)

Name of post : Technical Assistant (TA)/Junior Analyst (JA)

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification : B.Tech/M.Tech/MSc in in in Food Technology/Food Engineering and Technology/ Chemical Engineering/Chemistry/Instrumentation Engineering/and its relevant

disciplines.

Desirable Qualification : Minimum one year experience in Food Testing Laboratory District/ Regional/State/National/International level as analyst, chemist, instrumentation engineer or experience on handling the food analysis equipment(s).

Emoluments : Rs.25,000 + 9% HRA=Rs.27,250/- month for first two years and third year onwards 10% increments. Rs. 27,500/- + 9% HRA=Rs.29,975/month as per the Government of India rules (Ministry of Food Processing Industries, New Delhi)

Also Read : Meet the 12th passed entrepreneur who runs ‘India’s only online marketplace selling organic and natural products made from Jamun’

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), copies of publications, awards, any other testimonials and a copy of detailed CV with photo to Dr. R. Sasikumar, Nodal Officer, Incubation Centre (MSME Incubator), North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, West Garo Hills, Tura, Meghalaya via e-mail to [email protected] on or before 16/03/2025. Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview on 20/03/2025 at 11.30 AM. The shortlisted candidate should bring all original and

self-attested photocopies of documents while the personal interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here