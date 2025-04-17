Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounts based positions or jobs in NHM Meghalaya in 2025.

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accountant on a contractual basis under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Meghalaya in 2025. The National Health Policy, 2017 envisages- “the attainment of the highest possible level of health and wellbeing for all at all ages, through a preventive and promotive health care orientation in all developmental policies, and universal access to good quality health care services without anyone having to face financial hardship as a consequence”. The aim of NHM is to ensure progress towards the goals and targets set out in the National Health Policy, 2017 for ensuring “universal access to equitable, affordable and quality health care services, accountable and responsive to people’s needs”. This would also enable the country to advance towards meeting Sustainable Development Goal3, i.e. “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”, including Universal Health Coverage.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s in commerce (Accountancy)/MBA Finance with 2 years of relevant experience or bachelor’s in commerce (Accountancy)/BBA Finance with 3 – 4 years of relevant experience in State Government.

Desirable :

1. Accountant Preference shall be given to candidates who have excellent knowledge about accounting regulations and procedures.

2. Experience with PFMS and Tally to maintain accounts in previous work experience. Sound knowledge of administrative procedures of the State Government.

Remuneration : As per ABDM norm

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by mandatory filling the Google form link mentioned below: https://forms.gle/vjM9Jj94hcZbwg628

Last date is up to 4:30 PM of 25th of April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here