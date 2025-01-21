Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Fitness Coach / Gym Instructor for the new gymnasium in the permanent campus at Sohra. The position is purely temporary and for 11 months w.e.f. date of appointment with a possibility of renewal upon satisfactory performance and requirement of the Institute (with immediate effect). The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. Its vision is to be a Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation.

Name of post : Fitness Coach / Gym Instructor (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Passed 10+2 Examination. Diploma in fitness training or Gym Instructor from any recognized Institute with minimum 02 years of experience in Govt. registered gymnasium or Institutes or similar organizations.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month and/or as per the institute norms. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are applicable. No pensions / gratuity etc. is application.

Age Limit: The candidate shall not be above 40 years as on 24th January 2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th January 2025 from 10 AM onwards.

The venue is altogether in NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong – 793003

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Applicants must submit NOC issued by the present employer (Govt/PSU employees) during the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here