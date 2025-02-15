Meghalaya: KSU alleges irregularities in NLU appointments

Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has alleged that the National Law University (NLU) in Meghalaya has made several illegal appointments, including that of a Deputy Registrar, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and other faculty members.

According to the KSU, Gurpreet Singh was appointed as the Deputy Registrar despite the post being advertised as permanent, which would have required adherence to the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy.

However, the post was changed to contractual to accommodate Singh, alleging suspicions of nepotism and favouritism.

The KSU also pointed out that the results of personal interviews for various posts were never made public, and appointments were made without following due procedures.

Furthermore, the KSU has alleged that appointments for posts such as Professor of Practice, Research Fellow, and Post-Doctoral Fellow were never advertised, which is arbitrary and unlawful.

They demanded that the university revoke the “illegal” appointments, make the results of personal interviews public, and respect local festivals and important dates of the Khasi community.

The union has also criticized the university for not making its statutes and regulations public, which enables authorities to bend the rules for personal gain.