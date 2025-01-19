Shilling: Leader of the Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya, Titosstarwell Chyne, has commended the NPP-led executive committee for its significant strides in safeguarding land rights and securing recognition for local clans.

Chyne praised the passing of the Land Bill, which aims to protect local land, and highlighted the approval of the Land Acquisition Act by the Governor in 2021.

He also acknowledged the recognition of clans through the Lineage Act. Chyne referred to this term as a historic one due to these advancements.

Further expressing his approval, Chyne lauded the executive committee’s efforts in involving various community groups, including dorbar shnongs (traditional village councils), youth, and women’s organizations.

He emphasized the importance of unity in preserving the region’s customs and traditions.

In addition to these discussions, the meeting also addressed the growing drug menace in the state.