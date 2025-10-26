Guwahati: Police have taken into custody a 42-year-old man for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing multiple girls in public areas of Shillong’s Laitumkhrah over the past few weeks.

The accused has been identified as Tamdorlang Risaw, son of (L) Restermen Wanniang, a resident of Nongrah Block II. He was apprehended on Saturday morning at Mawsynram by the Officer-in-Charge of the Mawsynram Police Station.

The arrest follows several FIRs filed by the victims.

The Laitumkhrah Police Station on October 15 received two separate complaints reporting incidents of sexual harassment and stalking in public, all allegedly involving the driver of a black-colored Bolero.

These incidents occurred at different locations in Laitumkhrah and were traced back to the same individual and vehicle.

Police said the earliest reported case linked to the accused dates to May 2025, when the vehicle was spotted near Don Bosco Square, Shillong.

Other incidents were recorded on September 17 along Dhankheti-Malki Road.

The vehicle, on September 23 reportedly stopped in front of a complainant and her friend near Don Bosco Laitumkhrah, with the accused engaging in obscene acts before leaving the scene.

The most recent incident took place on October 13 near Loreto Convent, where the complainant alleged that the driver of the same Bolero committed obscene acts and wrongfully restrained her with the vehicle.

Following a coordinated operation across police stations in East Khasi Hills, Risaw was arrested at Mawsynram, and the Bolero involved in the offenses, described as Java-colored, was recovered.

Police confirmed that the accused will be presented before the competent court for further legal proceedings.