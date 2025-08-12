Guwahati: A man from Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district sustained serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a police officer’s service pistol during a gathering in Jowai, authorities reported on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm, when the victim, identified as Wanda-O-Najiar, was spending time with friends, including Sub-Inspector Wewanroy Challan, the Officer-in-Charge of Nartiang Police Station.

According to the police, Najiar, who was chewing betel nut, took Challan’s pistol and started handling it. The weapon discharged unexpectedly, striking him in the head.

“There was no altercation before the incident. It was entirely accidental,” Challan explained to senior officers later.

Najiar was first taken to a government hospital in Jowai and then transferred to a private facility in Challan’s vehicle. He was later referred to another private hospital in Shillong for specialized treatment.

The police seized the firearm for forensic examination, and a show-cause notice was issued to Sub-Inspector Challan in connection with the incident.