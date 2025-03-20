Guwahati: Despite receiving support from the Meghalaya government, MeECL continues to face financial struggles. The department claims that the overall economic situation has improved, but significant challenges remain.

Power Minister AT Mondal, on Wednesday, told reporters that MeECL’s financial health is still under great strain, though the corporation is taking many steps to address the issue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He explained that the corporation does not owe any dues, except for NTPC, which it plans to clear by 2027-28. Mondal stated that the corporation needs more time to stabilize its finances.

Earlier this month, the Meghalaya Government introduced the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025, designed to help electricity consumers settle their outstanding bills with certain benefits.

The government aims to collect approximately Rs 119 crore in pending dues from domestic consumers with less than 5 kW power consumption. Of this amount, Rs 25 crore will be given as a rebate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Minister acknowledged that the corporation is still incurring losses but expressed the need to offer relief to consumers.

So far, the response to the OTS scheme has been impressive, and officials expect the number of participants to increase in the coming days.

This initiative will help 45,000 consumers clear their overdue bills, amounting to Rs 119 crore, by offering waivers on delayed payment charges.