Shillong: Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister M. Ampareen Lyngdoh said she is ready to take necessary action if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenges the recent High Court of Meghalaya verdict that cleared her name in the “white ink” case.

On Thursday, the High Court quashed the case against Lyngdoh and two retired government officials, J.D. Sangma and Ameka Lyngdoh. However, the CBI has indicated it may appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

When asked by journalists on Saturday about the CBI’s potential move, a visibly annoyed Lyngdoh stated she had no desire to discuss the case further. “Who cares about what X is going to do? Does only X have the right, and do you think I, the victim, will sit in the corner, cry, and become emotional?” she said.

Lyngdoh expressed her relief after years of dealing with the accusation, asserting her right to feel joy after being cleared.

“At least, give me the joy of having been discharged from the criminal charges, which was so painful,” she added.

While public debate continues over whether the CBI will appeal the verdict, sources within the federal agency say they will first analyze the court order before making a decision.

Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council has demanded that the Meghalaya government provide answers regarding the fate of the 246 candidates whose appointments were canceled due to the alleged illegal recruitment.