Shillong: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has contradicted Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s recent “ruling out any specific inputs on regrouping of insurgent outfits in Meghalaya, warning that such complacency reflects the government’s habitual “denial mode” on issues that directly threaten the state’s security and stability,” as per Shillong Times.

Accusing severe threat to Meghalaya from illegal coal-funded militancy, he refuted the CM’s assertion “that intelligence agencies have found no indication of an organised insurgent revival.

Mukul said he has raised these concerns several times both before the media and within official forums out of a sense of responsibility to alert those in power to the emerging threats on the ground.”

He added that it is imperative that the leadership, including the chief minister, uses the extensive institutional and intelligence “frameworks already in place to understand what is happening across the state, where, and why.”

He asserted “it is not enough for the government to depend solely on reports and inputs flowing through existing channels, adding that the real need is to identify the factors that are giving rise to threats that are already visible on the ground.”

“Any proceeds of crime,” Mukul maintained, “are a threat to peace, tranquillity, and the security of both the state and the nation.”

He appealed to all those in governance to recognise and address factors allowoing such hostile forces to grow.

Mukul’s statement comes after he had first warned o the possibility of a militant resurgence in certain pockets of Meghalaya.



