Guwahati: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formally directed the Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) to expand the scope of the inquiry into the alleged murder of Madhya Pradesh resident Raja Raghuvanshi and the mysterious disappearance of his wife Sonam.

The NCW also directed the police to arrest the accused without delay and to submit a detailed report to the Commission within three days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Commission, on its official social media handle X, confirmed that the Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing media report regarding the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and the disappearance of his wife Sonam in Meghalaya, with alarming suspicions of human trafficking to Bangladesh.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing media report regarding the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and the disappearance of his wife Sonam in Meghalaya, with alarming suspicions of human trafficking to Bangladesh. Recent findings, including… — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 8, 2025

“Recent findings, including bloodstained clothing and eyewitness accounts of the couple seen with unidentified men, indicate serious foul play, ” it stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP, Meghalaya, urging immediate and intensified search operations using drones, search dogs, and specialised teams; expansion of the investigation to examine all possible leads and forensic evidence; and collaboration with national agencies, if required, ” it read.

“The commission also directed that police arrest the accused without delay and submit a detailed report to the Commission within three days, ” it added.

Notably, the couple went missing on May 23. Police found Raja Raghuvanshi’s decomposed body in a gorge at Weisawdong on June 2, and they confirmed his murder. They believe a machete found near the body is the murder weapon.

In a recent development, a tourist guide from Mawlakhiat — the village from which Sonam and Raja trekked to the Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat — reported seeing the couple returning to the Mawlakhiat parking lot with a group of three men.