Guwahati: Amid the ongoing administrative failure of the university the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU Unit on Tuesday urged the state government for immediate removal of NEHU’s Vice Chancellor Prof PS Shukla.

The student bodies submitted a memorandum to the cabinet ministers Ampareen Lyngdoh and AL Hek on Tuesday regarding the matter seeking action against what they describe as ongoing administrative failures.

“We jointly submit this memorandum, seeking your urgent intervention in addressing the governance and administrative challenges at North-Eastern Hill University. “We earnestly request your esteemed support in resolving the persistent issues affecting the student community, faculty, and non-teaching staff,” the student body stated in their memorandum.

It stated, “Given the severity of the situation and the detrimental impact of this prolonged mismanagement on the university’s academic and administrative integrity, we place our trust in your leadership to take decisive steps.

Further, the memorandum stated that the university stakeholders have repeatedly protested against Prof Shukla for alleged mismanagement. “The situation intensified on November 5, 2024, when the student unions staged a hunger strike and temporarily suspended it after the Ministry promised to take necessary action.”

Following the situation, “The Ministry established an Inquiry Committee on November 14 to investigate the allegations.”

Despite the committee’s campus visit and submission of supporting evidence, the student organizations report no official response has been forthcoming.