Guwahati: The North Eastern Hill University, NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), and the NEHU Non-teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) have raised serious concerns regarding the ongoing absence of Vice Chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla since March 6, 2025.

The two associations stated that the association unaccepted the appointments of the Pro Vice-Chancellors for the Shillong and Tura campuses based on notifications issued by the Assistant Register, Planning and also by Registrar, Omkar Singh.

Following the facts, the NEHUTA and NEHUNSA urged Prof Sungoh and Prof Marak to immediately tender their resignations from the illegitimate posts of Pro VCs in both the Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU

The two associations stated that the authority made the appointments based on notifications issued by Assistant Registrar, Planning, and Registrar Omkar Singh, despite the lack of quorum during the Executive Council meeting.

VC who was absent from the NEHU headquarters in Shillong did not follow proper procedures as laid down under the NEHU Statute, the associations stated.

The associations further pointed out that the letter issued by Omkar Singh, who has been on leave since November 3, 2024, is invalid and was nullified by the Acting Vice Chancellor on November 23, 2024. They strongly condemned the appointments and the subsequent joining of Prof Sungoh and Prof Marak, labeling them as illegitimate actions on the part of Prof Shukla. Both Prof Sungoh and Prof Marak rejected these appointments in November 2024.

The NEHUTA and NEHUNSA further stated that the Union Ministry of Education has not published the inquiry committee’s report on Prof Shukla.

The associations expressed concern that Prof Shukla has not been exonerated from the serious charges against him, raising questions about the transparency of the process.