Guwahati: Assam police recovered a decomposed body of a man near the Indo-Bhutan border under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Raj Kumar Sarkar, a resident of Khatlapara village under Singa Police Station in Chirang district.

Sarkar had been reported missing since June 12. His body was discovered in a reserved forest area near Lungsung, Devoalguri village, which falls under Bishmuri Police Station jurisdiction in Kokrajhar district, close to the international border with Bhutan.

According to sources, Sarkar was last seen with a man named Ajay Mandal, also from Khatlapara, who reportedly took him out of the village on June 12. Sarkar never returned home after that.

Following the disappearance, Sarkar’s family filed a missing persons report at Basugaon Police Station. Police have since questioned Mandal and his family members as part of the investigation.

“Based on ongoing inquiries and clues, the body was found in a remote forested area. The condition of the remains indicates the death occurred several days ago,” said Amathi Kumar Mahato, Additional SP (Crime), Chirang Police. A detailed post-mortem examination has been ordered to establish the exact cause of death.

Authorities suspect foul play and are treating the case as a potential homicide. Investigations continue to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the death.

Officers Biplab Kaur, Officer-in-Charge of Basugaon Police Station, and Sunil Kumar Gurung, In-Charge of Santipur Outpost, were key in the recovery operation and subsequent investigation.

Police have assured a thorough probe and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.