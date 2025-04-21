Guwahati: An environmental non-profit, Green Tech Foundation, has strongly opposed a proposed eco-tourism infrastructure project within the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, warning that the development could irreparably damage a vital biodiversity hotspot.

In a formal letter to Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, the NGO demanded that the state government immediately cancel the Rs 23.60 crore project. The foundation argues that constructing tourism facilities inside the sanctuary undermines conservation efforts and violates the spirit of protected area regulations.

The controversial project has been awarded to E-Factor Experiences, a Delhi-based company known for organizing events and promoting experiential tourism. Their development plan includes chalet-style accommodations, a nature interpretation centre, elevated canopy walkways, and a water sports zone. Samit Garg, the company’s managing director, has previously led events in the state, including the first-ever Meghalaya Age Festival in 2020.

Interestingly, before the contract was publicly disclosed, the company had already advertised for site management roles in Shillong via the job portal Joblum, with a posting dated January 3. The listing has since expired, raising questions about the project’s timeline and transparency.

Green Tech Foundation emphasized that Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary spans just 29 square kilometers and is too ecologically fragile to accommodate large-scale tourism infrastructure.

They also highlighted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change designated the sanctuary as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) in 2017, imposing strict limits on development and construction activities.

Home to several threatened species such as the Indian bison (gaur), leopards, and rare birds, Nongkhyllem has earned national recognition for its conservation standards. A Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) ranked it among the best-managed protected areas in Northeast India.

“There are only four wildlife sanctuaries and two national parks in Meghalaya. Turning one of them into a tourism hub contradicts the very principles of conservation,” the NGO stated. They stressed that the forest has shown natural regeneration and must remain untouched to maintain ecological balance.

The foundation also referred to a recent Meghalaya High Court ruling (PIL No. 2 of 2024) that restricts tree cutting, except when trees pose an immediate threat to human safety. According to the NGO, building resorts and recreational infrastructure would likely lead to deforestation and habitat disruption.

“Eco-tourism should enhance nature, not disrupt it,” the group wrote. “Recreational development must never come at the expense of forests and wildlife.”

Instead of investing in intrusive infrastructure, the NGO urged the government to focus on empowering communities living around the sanctuary. They believe that community-based conservation and livelihood programs offer a more sustainable and respectful path forward, benefiting both people and the environment in the long term.