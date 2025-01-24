Guwahati: A 37-year-old man was arrested by the police in Shillong, Meghalaya for allegedly threatening to plant multiple bombs in the city.

The accused was identified as Edward Maiong, 37.

The arrest came after a person filed a complaint on Wednesday evening, stating that they had received an SMS message from an unknown number, claiming to be from the “Ri-Bhoi gang,” threatening to carry out the attacks.

The Special Operation Team (SOT) of East Khasi Hills launched a search operation, assisted by police from neighbouring districts, and successfully tracked down Maiong to his temporary residence at Lower New Colony, Laitumkhrah.

The phone used to send the threatening SMS was also recovered and seized.

While police have not ruled out Maiong’s possible connections with militant outfits, they have beefed up security across the city to prevent any disruptions to the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.