Guwahati: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has suspended RNB Carbide & Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd.’s Consent to Operate for 45 days after the company violated pollution control norms.

The plant, located in the Umiam Industrial Estate in Ri Bhoi district, produces ferro silicon with an annual capacity of 10,950 metric tonnes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During an inspection on April 24, the Board observed heavy emissions from the facility’s stack and detected irregularities in data transmission from its Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS).

Although the plant’s pollution control device (PCD) remained functional, the company notified the Board that it had started an overhaul of the system and requested a 45-day period to complete the work.

Exercising its authority under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Board suspended the plant’s operation until the company fully overhauls the PCD, completes testing, and submits a compliance report. The Board warned that failure to comply could result in legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The plant’s previous consent to operate was valid through March 31, 2026.