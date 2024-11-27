Guwahati: The remote village of Pormawlai in Meghalaya has taken a significant step towards safeguarding the elusive clouded leopard.

The local Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) has launched a groundbreaking project aimed at conserving the habitat of this majestic feline.

The initiative, backed by Panthera, in partnership with the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board, Small Wild Cat Conservation Foundation (SWCCF), Eastern Himalayas Marbled Cat project, and Indian Youth Biodiversity Network (IYBN)-Meghalaya chapter, will involve long-term community engagement to protect and preserve the clouded leopard’s natural habitat.

To mark this momentous occasion, a statue of the clouded leopard was unveiled in the village. Renowned conservationists Dr. Jim Sanderson and Dr. Giridhar Malla graced the event, sharing insights into global wild cat conservation efforts and ongoing projects in Northeast India.

Rapthap Ryntong, Chairman of the Pormawlai BMC, expressed his pride in the community’s commitment to environmental stewardship. He recounted the inspiring journey of forest restoration that began in 2016.

The event brought together representatives from the Wildlife Department, Social Forestry, Nongstoin, and the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board. Additionally, representatives from four other BMCs – Nongdaju, Riangmaw, Riangkhain, and Iawnaw – participated in the discussions.

This collaborative effort underscores the power of community-led conservation. By working together, these BMCs are setting a remarkable example for grassroots conservation efforts and demonstrating the importance of protecting our planet’s precious biodiversity.