Guwahati: Despite ongoing resistance from pressure groups in Meghalaya against railway projects in the Khasi Hills, the Ministry of Railways remains steadfast in its commitment to improve connectivity in the region, including Shillong.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication during an informal discussion with journalists at the Waves Summit in Mumbai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We are fully committed to this initiative and will continue working towards providing the people of Meghalaya with affordable and efficient transportation,” Vaishnaw stated.

He noted that the Ministry would not back down from its plans and is actively engaging with the relevant authorities to make progress.

The Minister acknowledged the strong opposition to railway expansion in Meghalaya and stressed the long-term vision for connectivity, stating that the government remains focused on broader goals despite local resistance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Railway projects in the state have faced delays for years. However, in April, the state government formed a committee to revive discussions after the Ministry of Railways requested Meghalaya to return funds allocated for land acquisition related to the proposed railway lines.

Pressure groups in the Khasi Hills have voiced strong opposition to any railway expansion, expressing concerns about an influx of outsiders.

These groups have insisted on the implementation of protective measures, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP), before granting approval for any new railway projects.

In contrast, the railways have successfully operated in the Garo Hills for the past decade, without major concerns over population influx.

Mendipathar in North Garo Hills remains the only place in Meghalaya currently connected by rail.

The Meghalaya government has consistently maintained that the development of railway infrastructure hinges on public consent.

However, after failing to convince the pressure groups in the Khasi Hills, the government is cautiously exploring other options.

Despite this, opposition from these groups continues, and public opinion remains divided on the issue.