Guwahati: Residents of Rishipara in Meghalaya’s Tura have urged authorities to take immediate legal action against Swapan Rishi, president of the Rishipara Development Committee, for allegedly circulating an obscene video of a woman and for his suspected involvement in the disappearance of the woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills in Meghalaya, on May 19, 2025, community members accused Swapan Rishi of sharing an explicit video involving a married woman from the locality. They said the act caused immense psychological harm to the family and severely disrupted the community’s sense of trust and peace.

The woman’s husband also lodged a separate First Information Report (FIR) on the same day with the Centre Administrator-cum-Protection Officer in Tura. He alleged that the video had been posted illegally on Facebook on April 23, 2025, and that his wife and daughter disappeared the next day, April 24.

On April 25, he filed a missing persons report at the Women Police Station in Tura. Police summoned him the following day, where he found his wife and child at the station along with Swapan Rishi.

Despite his repeated pleas for legal action under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Officer-in-Charge allegedly advised him to leave Rishipara due to rising community tensions. Fearing for their safety, the family temporarily moved to Dudhnoi in Assam and later relocated the woman and her daughter to Bengaluru, where they stayed with a relative.

Tragically, the woman and her daughter went missing once again in Bengaluru on May 12. Since then, they have remained untraceable.

The husband has accused Swapan Rishi of blackmail, harassment, criminal intimidation, and violating his wife’s dignity.

He claims the accused has continued to live freely in Rishipara, despite serious allegations and mounting community outrage.

Rishipara residents have demanded an inter-state investigation into the case and called on the police to seize Swapan Rishi’s electronic devices and social media records. They also requested protection for the remaining family members of the victim.

Responding to the matter, the Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, confirmed that they have contacted Bengaluru police and initiated a joint investigation to determine the accused’s role in the disappearance.