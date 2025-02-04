Guwahati: The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 has revealed a mixed picture of education in rural Meghalaya, with significant gaps in reading habits, numeracy, digital literacy, and school infrastructure.

Despite an increase in school enrolment, the report highlights that only 17.2 per cent of students in rural Meghalaya use books from school libraries, raising concerns about the effective integration of libraries into learning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report, conducted by Pratham, shows that while literacy levels among younger students are improving, numeracy remains a challenge.

Only 7.2 per cent of third-grade students in government schools could divide, significantly lower than the national average of 27.8 per cent.

Furthermore, the report reveals that school dropout rates in Meghalaya are higher than the national average, particularly among children aged 15-16.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The lack of digital literacy is also a concern, with only about half of the children knowing how to use smartphones for educational purposes, despite nearly 95 per cent of surveyed households owning a smartphone.

The report also sheds light on inadequate school facilities, including usable toilets, drinking water facilities, and digital infrastructure.

Only 62.3 per cent of schools had usable toilets, and nearly half lacked a separate toilet for girls. Additionally, 96.7 per cent of schools had no computers for student use.