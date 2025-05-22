Guwahati: Four unidentified miscreants broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM booth located at Mawkriah in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, and stole over Rs 28.13 lakh around 3 am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations show that the thieves used a gas cutter to break open the ATM machine.

CCTV footage from the booth captured the four individuals in action, revealing a high level of coordination, which suggests that they may have prior experience with such crimes.

Meghalaya Police suspect an interstate gang’s involvement, as the technique used resembles recent ATM thefts reported in Assam.

Authorities have registered a case at Mawngap Police Station and are actively working to trace and apprehend the culprits.

