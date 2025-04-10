Guwahati: Using machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, scientists have taken a major step toward saving Elaeocarpus prunifolius, a rare and endangered tree species native to Meghalaya.

Their recent study pinpointed the most suitable areas for conserving the tree, offering renewed hope for its survival.

Published in Modeling Earth Systems and Environment, the research team, Viheno Iralu, Dibyendu Adhikari, Krishna Upadhaya, and Hiranjit Choudhury, used AI-powered ecological niche modeling (ENM) to predict regions where the tree could thrive.

The model analyzed occurrence records and environmental factors to create a distribution map, revealing that approximately 8.97% of Meghalaya’s land around 201,321 hectares provides viable habitat.

Most of these zones lie within the Khasi and Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

“Advances in remote sensing and geospatial technology have revolutionized how we monitor forest landscapes,” the study noted.

“Ecological niche models allow us to efficiently identify potential habitats, which helps optimize field surveys and reduce the need for resource-heavy ground assessments.”

The researchers classified the land’s suitability into four categories:

Very High Potential – 0.10%

High Potential – 0.97%

Medium Potential – 2.48%

Low Potential – 5.42%

Despite the availability of suitable habitats, E. prunifolius continues to decline. Human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, and settlement expansion have destroyed large portions of its native environment. Logging and land clearance have especially contributed to the population’s drop.

Even protected areas fail to guarantee the species’ survival. The team observed that many seeds fall prematurely and often get eaten by rodents and insects, hindering natural regeneration. “Both human interference and natural threats are severely limiting the tree’s ability to repopulate,” the researchers explained.

Between 2014 and 2018, the team conducted field surveys across 43 sites and recorded only 275 adult trees, alongside 828 saplings and 1,252 seedlings. While some regions showed healthy populations, many exhibited minimal or no natural regrowth.

Interestingly, the tree doesn’t always thrive in the largest forests. However, areas with dense sapling and seedling growth tended to be undisturbed and well-preserved, suggesting that these forest pockets still hold strong conservation potential.

The researchers have identified multiple sites for reintroduction, including, Lum Shynna, Lawbah Arliang, Sai Mika Forest, Tyllong UmKyrwiang, Wah Bah Pomolang, Law Shnong Umladkur 3, 4, and 7, Krang Suri Forest, Law Siarpa, Law Syiem Ramakrishna Mission, and Law Shnong Amlarem.

To secure the future of E. prunifolius, the study urges immediate conservation action.

The researchers also highlighted around 10,361 hectares in East Khasi Hills as prime locations for focused protection.

They recommend establishing seed banks, launching nursery-based replanting programs, and enforcing stricter anti-deforestation regulations to restore and safeguard the species’ natural habitat.