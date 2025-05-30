Guwahati: Five days into an intensive search, a newlywed tourist couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi, remain missing in Meghalaya’s challenging Sohra (Cherrapunjee) area.

The disappearance, which occurred on May 23 after they set out from Shillong on a two-wheeler, has escalated into a high-stakes search operation, drawing pressure from both the Madhya Pradesh government and the Union Home Ministry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma broke his silence on Thursday, confirming he is personally overseeing the daily progress of the search.

“An unfortunate incident had happened where a new couple from the state of Madhya Pradesh had come to the Sohra (Cherrapunjee) area. And we got reports that they went missing. It’s a very, very unfortunate situation,” Sangma stated, acknowledging calls from his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav, and the office of the Union Home Minister.

Since Sunday, a massive search operation has been underway, involving a concerted effort from police personnel, district officials, and dedicated local volunteers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CM Sangma stated that the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the entire administration are working “24×7” to locate the couple, with significant participation from the local village communities.

“The government is deploying all available technological resources, including thermal drones from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, to aid the search. However, the operation faces significant hurdles due to the extremely challenging terrain, exacerbated by torrential rains and heavy fog,” as described by East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem.

Notably, authorities found the couple’s rented motorbike abandoned along the main road, leading them to suspect that Raja and Sonam may have ventured into one of the many steep and hazardous hiking trails prevalent in the Sohra region.

Despite the harsh conditions, CM Sangma expressed hope, buoyed by the “collective efforts of locals.”

He praised the unwavering support from every village in the area, stating the “close bond between the people of Sohra and visiting tourists.”

Meanwhile, SP Vivek Syiem confirmed that police and specialized search teams are diligently deploying across all suspected locations.

He revealed that extensive efforts have gone into tracing the couple’s movements “mile by mile,” meticulously determining their last known whereabouts and contacts.

Furthermore, the search has now expanded to include villages near Dainthlen Falls and the broader Sohra region, encompassing areas like Mawkawir, Mawsahew, Mawlakhiat, Pyndemdkhar, Nongriat, and Ramdait.